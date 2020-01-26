Flame of justice and peace theme of Feile Bride 2020 in Kildare town

Flame of Justice and Peace is the overarching theme of the 28th Annual Feile Bride in Kildare Town.

The Feile was launched in Solas Bhride Centre, January 16, and the programme of events promises to uplift spirits and put a spring in people’s steps as the year 2020 unfolds.

The Feile commences on Friday, January 31st with the annual pilgrimage of quiet reflection, song and prayer at St Brigid’s well, which attracts people from near and far.

St Brigid’s day brings many visitors, national and international, to Kildare town where they will have the opportunity to weave a St. Brigid’s cross, participate in a workshop that revisits some of the traditions and customs associated with St. Brigid, take a walking tour around

Kildare’s monastic city, treat themselves to a Legends of Kildare Virtual Reality experience and much more.

St Brigid’s Treasure Trail invites children to explore, in a fun way, some of the sites associated with St Brigid.

The Feile has a week long programme of creative events which will cater for all ages and many interests.

It will be a festival of music, dance, weaving, reflection, poetry, discussion and will also issue a challenge to create a more caring, just and peaceful world. Events will be hosted by Solas Bhride Centre, The Heritage Centre, The Library and Kildare Education Centre. The Feile Bride Concert on Friday, February 7 at 8pm.