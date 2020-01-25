Sensational Kids seeks funds for new premises in Kildare

Sensational Kids founder Karen Leigh gave a deputation to the Kildare members of the Newbridge-Kildare Municipal District seeking €200,000 in funding at this month's meeting.

The councillors heard that the children’s charity, which provides services for children with special needs, is being evicted from its rented premises in Kildare town and is seeking to buy or purpose build a new premises at a cost of over €700,000. The members heard that the charity has raised €550,000 in funding to date and is seeking the remainder €200,000 from council LPT funds.



“We have identifed two options — one is Beech Tree House on the Curragh which is on the market and the other option is a custom built premises on a site in Kildare town,” said Ms Leigh. “We would like to build a flagship head quarters for Sensational Kids in Kildare.”



She added that in three years time the charity can help with the lives of 6,000 children and save families €1.5 million in service costs.



Frustrated at the lack of available supports for her own children, Ms Leigh made early intervention services such as speech and language therapy and occupational therapy affordable and accessible for children with additional needs.



“We are changing lives,” she said, adding that the charity has also saved the State money. “Since I started Sensational Kids around my kitchen table we have changed the lives of thousands of children over the past 11 years. We can change the lives of 28,500 kids over the next 10 years.”