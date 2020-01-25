Apartments and house planned for site in Naas

A planning application has been made to build a house and four apartments on the outskirts of Naas at Sallins Road.

It has been made by Springwood Ltd., of Turnings in Straffan.

The development is located close to the existing Orchard development as well as the residential areas of Cherry Grove and Boreen Lusk, off Sallins Road.

The application is a change of use request which relates to existing disused stables.

The proposed works will include the removal of an existing asbestos roof.

It is proposed that the new buildings will include balconies with handrails, a new stairwell extension as well as a new slate roof and new zinc clad dormer roofs.

Car parking spaces are also proposed in the application submitted to Kildare County Council.

Kildare County Council is scheduled to decide on the proposal by February 8.