Kildare man to climb 50 mountains in 50 weeks for charity

Curragh resident Dermot Behan has pledged to climb 50 mountains in Ireland during 2020 to raise funds for the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

Dermot started with Moanbane mountain in Wicklow on January 5th – and will be working his way each week to the highest, Carrauntoohil, in Kerry, which he aims to scale on December 20th, 2020.

Dermot said: "The LauraLynn hospice is one of the most heartbreaking yet beautiful places I have ever visited.

"They care for terminally ill children and rely very heavily on donations and fundraisers.

"Please give what you can to this amazing place."

Dermot, who is a writer and actor, previously served on a peace keeping mission with the Defence Forces in Chad.

He used to participate in endurance hikes as part of his Army training.

He said: "We would be carrying huge heavy backpacks filled with enough gear to last a week on the ground, as well as weapons while constantly simulating being in a war-time situation.”

You can donate to the project by searching for 50 Peaks in 50 Weeks on the www.everydayhero.com. website.