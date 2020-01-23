JOBS ALERT: Aldi launches major recruitment campaign for Kildare stores

Aldi Ireland today announced that it is seeking to recruit 27 new employees for its stores in Kildare.

Opportunities available are Store Assistant roles across Aldi’s eight Kildare stores.

Aldi also announced that it is increasing its minimum wage rate to match the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended rate of €12.30 per hour. It will be the first retailer to implement the new Living Wage, reaffirming its position as Ireland’s highest paying supermarket. The new rate will be effective from 1st February. Aldi Store Assistants will earn up to €14.10 per hour.

Aldi has a clearly defined career path for store employees, with progression available from Store Assistant to Store Manager and even Area Manager. The retailer plans to recruit 550 new staff across its 140 stores nationwide in 2020.

Commenting, Donald Mackay, Managing Director Aldi Naas Region said:

“We are seeking to recruit 27 new employees this year for our stores in Kildare. We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.”

“We plan on hiring 550 new employees nationwide this year to join the Aldi Ireland team and contribute to our growth and success. Our expanding store portfolio, market performance and new Project Fresh stores demand that we continue to future proof our business with the best people in retail.”

Aldi retained its position as ‘Ireland’s most reputable retailer’ (Reptrak 2019) for the third year in a row this year, as well as being recognised as Ireland’s Best Family-Friendly Supermarket at the National Parenting Product Awards 2019 for the second consecutive year. It was also named as Ireland’s ‘Most Eco-Friendly Company 2019’ at the Checkout Magazine Awards.

Full details of the different roles available in each county are now available at:

https://www.aldirecruitment. ie/apply/