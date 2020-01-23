Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, January 23

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Nevin (née Weld)

Newtown, Donore, Naas, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Nevin (nee Weld), Catherine (Kitty), Oldglass, Newtown, Donore, Naas and late of Prosperous, Co. Kildare, January 22nd 2020, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Joe, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sorcha, Roma, Eireen & Lurlene, son Austin, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Irene, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday and Friday evening from 4-8pm, with prayers on Friday evening at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) BEHAN

Celbridge, Kildare

BEHAN (Killeenlea, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 21st. 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. William (Bill), beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty), cherished father of Christine, Paul, Alan and Joanna, devoted grandfather of Ciara, Adam and Cian and dear brother of Pat, Frank and the late Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Paul, Christine’s partner Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on (Thursday) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on (Friday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rosario COONEY (née Browne)

Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving sister Kathleen, nieces Catherine and Emer, nephews Dominic and Brendan, grand-nieces and grand-nephews Stephen, Ciara, Luke, Dáire, Saoirse, Seán, Rachel, Alannah, Fionn and Senan, members of the Cooney family, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Burial in St, Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis"

The death has occurred of John Finnan

Emily Square, Athy, Kildare / Galbally, Tipperary

Finnan (Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly Galbally, Co. Tipperary) on January 22nd 2020, John, peacefully and surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Claire. Predeceased by his beloved son John. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Emer, Ciara and Mary, his sister Mary, sons-in-law Eoin, Ken and Steven and his cherished grandchildren Alastair, Jack, Archie, Joshua, Toby and Hannah. Also sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Rigney’s Funeral Home, Athy from 4pm on Friday (24th January) with prayers at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday (25th January) followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Hickey

Aylmer Park, Naas, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

Hickey Bernard (Barney), 21st January 2020 (late of Aylmer Park, Naas and Killinarden, Tallaght) peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare; beloved husband of Kathleen loving dad of Geraldine, Alan and Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Jade, Caoilinn, Nadine and Jake, great-grandson Archie, daughters-in-law Martina and Fiona, son-in-law Pat, brother Leo, sisters Esther, Bernadette and Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday from 4pm to 6pm with family in attendance. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St. Agnes’ Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Ireland. Donation box in Church.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kelly

St. Judes Estate, Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of 363 Mount Prospect, Rathangan,

peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Husband of Kathleen, father of Patrick, Mary, Trina and Shane. He will be dearly missed by his family, son and daughters in law, grandchildren Michaela, Emma, Rebecca, Luke, Gavin, Elliemay, Alex, Grace-Leah and Ellie, great-grandchild Daniel, sisters Margaret, Alice and Fianna, brothers John, Jimmy, Cention, Michael and Joseph.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3pm on Thursday (23rd) with Rosary at 7pm. Reposing from 3pm on Friday. Removal on Friday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at the Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 midday, followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to 'The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh'. Donations box in church.



The death has occurred of Francis Murphy

St. Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving children Stephen, Emily, Jack and Amy. Predeceased by his sister Dolores. Beloved son of Paddy and Bridie and much loved brother of Paddy and Martina. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at 1255 St Evin's Park on Thursday with rosary recital at 8:00pm Removal on Friday morning at 10:15am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium.