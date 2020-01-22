Former Odlum's Mills site for sale in Sallins

A high-profile development site in Sallins - the former Odlum's Mill complex - is being offered for sale by Savills Ireland with a

guide price of more than. €1 million.

The milling and packaging plant closed around ten years ago with the loss of 26 jobs.

The site on the banks of the Grand Canal just off the main street of Sallins village extends to approx. 1.49 ha (3.67 acres).

John Swarbrigg of Savills Ireland said: "The property is ideally suited for future development and offers a number of potential uses given it’s town centre zoning objective.

"Sallins is extremely well connected from a public transport perspective and therefore has proved an attractive commuter town.

"We expect a good level of interest from a mix of various buyer types.

"Having been a former mill, the site includes 9 vacant commercial buildings which take up 25% of the site."

Sallins is situated 4km from Naas Town Centre which between them offer an array of amenities including a number of shops, leisure facilities and food and beverage options.

The area also has the benefit of excellent public transport facilities including Sallins and Naas Train Station

which provides access to Dublin City Centre in under 45 minutes. There are also numerous bus

routes with bus stops positioned within a few minutes walk of the site.



For further information, please contact John Swarbrigg, Savills Ireland on

T: +353 1 618 1333