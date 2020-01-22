Nearly 1,000 elderly patients waited more than a day on trollies in Kildare hospital

Nearly 1,000 patients aged 75 years and over, waited more than 24 hours on a trolley in A&E at Naas General Hospital last year, according to official figures.

Naas General Hospital and the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise are part of the HSE Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which also includes the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Official Department of Health figures released in response to a Dáil question from Sinn Féin reveal the waiting times for the three hospitals for elderly people between January and November 2019.

Last week Laois TD Brian Stanley published figures which showed that show that 628 patients over the age of 75 had to wait more than 24 hours to be attended to in Tullamore Emergency Department, while the figures for Portlaoise was much less at 69.

The TD has now released the figure for Naas which is a referral hospital for stroke victims. It reveals that 966 older patients were on trollies for a day or longer in Naas while waiting for a bed.

"In a proper health service, no person who is sick or injured should have to wait 24 hours or more in any emergency department to be treated. The fact that hundreds of our most elderly citizens, aged over 75 years and who are more likely to have complex medical needs, are having to wait this amount of time is truly shocking. Expert advice tells us that treatment in a timely manner greatly diminishes the risk of serious and long-term medical conditions," said Deputy Stanley.

He said overcrowding in emergency departments is unfair on patients and staff.

The figures also reveal the situation at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny which operates a GP admission system. It shows that just seven patients, aged 75 and over, had to wait a day or more for admission.