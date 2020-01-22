TRAFFIC: Crash on M50 southbound and fog on N7

Eastbound traffic on the M4 is slow approaching J7 Maynooth and again passing J6 Celbridge. Further along, it’s busy from after J4 Newcastle to the M50.

The busiest stretches on the N7 eastbound are passing J7 Kill and at J4 Rathcoole, AA Roadwatch reported.



Emergency services have arrived at the crash on the M50 southbound before J7 Lucan.

The right and middle lanes are now blocked and traffic is very slow from J5 Finglas.

Foggy conditions have been reported between the M1/M50 interchange and J7. Use fog lights where necessary but switch off when no longer needed.