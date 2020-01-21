Maynooth University project shortlisted for prestigious adult learning award

The Leadership for Inclusion in the Early Years (LINC) Higher Education Programme at Maynooth University has been shortlisted for the AONTAS STAR Awards 2020.

The STAR Awards, which recognises the very best in adult learning in Ireland, is organised by AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation, as part of the Adult Learners’ Festival 2020 taking place from March 2 to 6 next.

Shortlisted under the Social Inclusion category the LINC Programme is a one-year course delivered by Maynooth University and the University of Limerick, designed to train adult learners in the childcare sector to ensure pre-school services are inclusive and accessible to children with disabilities.

Congratulating the shortlisted projects, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said: “Adult learning brings people together, strengthens communities and enables people to reach their potential. In a world of fast-paced change and increasing inequalities, we need a range of innovative educational opportunities that prepare people for the future. Ireland is continually developing an inclusive further, adult and community education system that leaves no-one behind and the AONTAS STAR Awards duly recognises these high-quality adult learning projects. The STAR Awards ceremony shines a light on the unsung adult learning heroes across urban and rural communities the length and breadth of the Island.”

The STAR Awards is judged by an independent judging panel comprising of adult learners, tutors, and adult learning experts. The judging panel will meet with the shortlisted groups in early February before choosing a winner in each of the seven categories: health and wellbeing; third-level access and engagement; social inclusion (large organisation / small and medium organisation); sustainable employment (large organisation / small and medium organisation); and a special recognition award for a European Social Fund (ESF) initiative.

The STAR Awards ceremony will be hosted in The Law Society, Dublin on Monday, March 2. Over 150 guests are expected to attend the awards ceremony, representing 22 shortlisted projects.

The STAR Awards is proudly sponsored by the European Social Fund, The Teachers Union of Ireland, The Open University Ireland and the Open College Network Northern Ireland.