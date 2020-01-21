Motorist arrested after doing double the speed limit in -2 conditions
File Photo
Gardaí last night detected a motorist travelling at 134km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.
Meath Division Roads Policing Members were performing a speed check in Dunboyne area.
Gardaí said: "Conditions were freezing at the time with a temperature of minus two.
"The motorist was arrested and taken to Ashboune Garda Station and charged.
"He will appear in Trim District Court at a later date."
