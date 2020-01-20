Free 'Kid's Club' returns to Whitewater SC this Thursday

The Whitewater Kid's Club is set to return this Thursday, 23 January and will run each Thursday from 10.30am-12.30pm for four weeks.

The Kid's Club is free, catering for toddlers and children up to 5 years of age. Note, parents or guardians are required to accompany their children at the Sports Lounge on the first floor of Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Children above enjoying the fun activities at Whitewater Kid's Club

17 eateries Spend some quality time with your little ones, be entertained, and enjoy a break from the housework. Catch up with your friends and their little ones afterwards in the wonderful food court or in one of the 17 eateries!

Lots of fun activities As part of the fun interactive series, children will get to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment over the four weeks, including zumba dancing, a petting farm , a magic show and more! Come along and avoid the cold weather, you know the sun always shines in Whitewater.

Free of charge Commenting on the Kid's Club Spring schedule, Whitewater centre manager Ingrid Ryan noted “Our Free Kids’ Club is a great way to entertain and educate little ones free-of-charge and makes a trip to Whitewater a treat for children as well as their parents. Whitewater is a very family-focused shopping centre and we are delighted to offer this free family fun to our customers, especially at this time of year.”

The Kid's Club to run from Thursday, 23 January right up to and including February 13 at Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge from 10.30am-12.30pm.