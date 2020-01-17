LATEST: Plans to turn former Kildare pub into cinema, gym and apartments

The Council is to make a decision soon on an application to turn a former pub into apartments.

The proposals are for the Lion Bar located at Church Street and Bridge Street, Kilcock.

The application has been made by an applicant with an address in Athens, Greece.

There are five existing outbuildings/sheds on the site that are proposed to be demolished, as is an extension to the rear of The Lion House.

The proposed development will be a long term 'Build-to-Rent' residential development.

It is proposed to build a new 2-storey extension to the rear of the existing Lion House building which will be into shared accommodation comprising 18 bed spaces in nine bedrooms at first floor level, with communal living facilities provided at ground floor level.

The proposed development also consists of 39 studios and apartments comprised of two studios, seven one-bed apartments, 26 two-bed apartments and four three-bed apartments accommodated in four 3-4 storey buildings.

Also included is a reception area, communal living area, gym, and cinema at ground floor level.

Also in the designs is a concierge and laundry facilities.

Kildare Co Council is due to make a decision on Wednesday, January 23.