MET ÉIREANN: Kildare hit with ice WARNING

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning for County Kildare this evening.

According to met.ie, temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures around dawn, staying below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday.

The warning is valid from 6pm this evening and run to 11am tomorrow.