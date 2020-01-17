Kildare South TD welcomes Defence Forces 5 year Infrastructure Programme 2020 – 2025

Martin Heydon, Kildare South TD and Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party has welcomed the publication of the first ever 5 year infrastructure programme for the Defence Forces.

Deputy Heydon said: “The plan details €145m worth of investment in Defence Forces facilities over the next five years. This investment announcement is part of a suite of investments we are making in our Defence Forces, including a number of Kildare projects such as the Defence Forces Training Centre (DFTC); the upgrade and extension of the Mission Preparation Centre in the Cadet School HQ, Curragh, New Auditorium Suite in Military College, Curragh and New Headquarter Block in the Army Ranger Wing, Curragh.

“This Infrastructure Programme focusses on ensuring that our Defence Forces have the necessary infrastructure to enable them to undertake their roles. We in Government are committed to ensuring that the necessary investment in infrastructure is undertaken, in line with our commitment and belief in our Defence Forces.

“There are a number of projects already underway such as the upgrade of 7 Block Accommodation facilities in Connolly Barracks at the Defence Forces Training Centre and the replacement of a major secure storage facility Phase two and three in the Defence Forces Training Centre.

“The Programme announced this week provides a blueprint for investment in the Defence Forces infrastructure over a multi annual timeframe. The programme will ensure that the required capital funding is prioritised as building activities increase over the lifetime of the Programme” concluded Deputy Heydon.