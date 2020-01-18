Jungle Door on stage at the Moat Theatre in Naas

Award-winning Galway theatre company Eva’s Echo will bring their multimedia performance of Rena Bryson’s Jungle Door to the Moat Theatre from January 23 to 25.

A visual delight, Jungle Door invites its audience to indulge in the joyous, disheartening and hopeful moments over a year shared by Michelle and Louise. Their problematic relationship as friendly ex-lovers is challenged by marriage, jealousy and the housing crisis. Smiling through the Botox, Michelle plans her perfect day unaware her bridesmaid is hiding a dark and dangerous secret.

Eva’s Echo is a Galway-based theatre company founded by Rena Bryson and Hazel Doolan, producing new creative works expressing the modern soul of Ireland, aiming to give a voice to the voiceless and highlight the challenges in Irish culture today through theatre. The company strive to support up and coming artists. This is achieved through the staging of new plays, collaborating with up and coming artists and partaking in community events.

The unique staging and performance of Jungle Door is engaging and encourages young audiences to attend theatrical productions. The plot is topical and relevant in modern society as it addresses the housing crisis and the impact of social media on mental health. It encourages discussions on these topics while representing LGBTQ characters in a story that does not focus on their sexuality but rather their individual struggles in modern Ireland.

The play was highly successful in both Sligo and Galway and played to full houses in both counties. The creative team includes Rena Bryson (playwright and actor), Hazel Doolan (actor), Cornelius Dwyer (director) and Sabrina Kelleher (designer). The entire team are so excited to share this unique story with a new audience and hope to gain interesting insights from the people of Naas.

Jungle Door will be performed in the Moat Theatre in Naas from Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 of January. Tickets are available at www.moattheatre.com or 045 883030.