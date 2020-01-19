Tree of Remembrance fundraiser is a big hit in Kildare town

A Peaks Remembrance Tree attracted lots of messages for departed loved ones while raising vital funds for a good cause in Kildare town.



The tree was up over Christmas in St Brigid’s Parish Church and came down on January 6 last after a Mass was held to remember all the loved named on the Ribbons.



The tree was part of an ongoing fundraiser for a Kildare group of 20 will be taking on a 100km walk and a Peaks Challenge next March, 2020 all for St Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh.



This Challenge is in Memory of Kathleen Brennan who lost her battle in March 2019, Kathleen was the mother of Chris Brennan, who is responsible for the ideas behind theses challenges.



The Kildare town Four Peaks Challenge 2018 raised around €36,000 for five local charities so in turn they now want to raise as much as they can to support this worthy cause.



“We will start our walk from Market Square Kildare town at 8am on March 20 2020, we will walk 50km to Lugnaquilla, the highest mountain in Leinster which we will then climb through the night,” said organiser Clodagh O’Toole.



“After our descent we make our return journey home to Kildare town walking another 50K passing St. Brigid’s Hospice, we will be walking for 24 hours to complete this challenge in 2020 all in aid of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.”



They are also asking anyone who can join them at the St. Brigid’s Hospice Curragh on Saturday, March 21 for the final stretch home to Kildare town.