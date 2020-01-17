Family and friends remember tragic Donadea woman on her anniversary

Family and friends of a Donadea woman are remembering her this week.

Sandra Lousse née Dunne from Staplestown lost her battle with Cystic Fibrosis seven years ago.

An Anniversary Mass in memory of Sandra is taking place in St Benignus' Church Staplestown on Sunday [January 19] at 11.15am.

Following Sandra's death in 2013, her husband Amaury Lousse, the Dunne family, relatives and many friends kindly organised several fundraising events to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Unit in St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin where Sandra was cared for.

The events included a Fun Run and the Women’s Mini Marathon.

Tens of thousands of euro was raised in total.