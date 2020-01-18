Newbridge Musical Society seeks new cast members for West Side Story

West Side Story is this year’s production by Newbridge Musical Society, to be staged from April 13-18 next. The society is seeking new members to join its cast for the upcoming production of the iconic movie musical.

The society held its first rehearsal for the show last week, but is still encouraging those with an interest in musical theatre and performing to join its cast, for what will mark the group’s 40th annual production.

West Side Story will be performed at Newbridge College Theatre in April. The love story of Tony and Maria which is set in New York gangland terrain, is commonly regarded as the most acclaimed musicals of all time. The couple’s romance is impeded by the ongoing rivalry of the two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and is often compared to Shakespeare’s classic tale of Romeo and Juliet.

The show’s original Broadway run opened in 1957 to near universal critical praise, and introduced the world to signature numbers, I Feel Pretty, America, and Maria.

“West Side Story’s explosive choreography, gripping story, and celebrated score have combined to ensure its enduring appeal, while its message on the devastating effects of poverty and prejudice remains as relevant as ever. These elements make it perfect choice for the society’s 40th production and a special show for its members to perform”, says Newbridge Musical Society chairman, Conor Kilduff.

“Its songs, written by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, are simply incredible pieces of music, while the show is famous for its stunning dance routines. I think anyone who joins us on stage this year will be part of something remarkably memorable and unique. If you’ve ever thought about getting involved, now is the time to jump in. It’s fantastic theatre, but above all else, it’s just great fun”. Rehearsals take place at 8pm on Monday and Tuesday evenings at the Holy Family Secondary School, Naas Road, Newbridge, with all interested persons welcome. For more information telephone 089 2051247.