Catalytic converter taken from commuter's car while parked at train station

Kildare Gardai are investigating a series of thefts related to cars.

On January 8, a car was broken into in the Crescent residential area of Celbridge.

A window was smashed and items were taken.

Elsewhere, a catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked at Hazelhatch train station in Celbridge on January 9th.

A similar crime took place in Chambers Park in Kilcock between 2am and 4am on January 14 when two vehicles had their catalytic converters taken.

Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for public assistance.