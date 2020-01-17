TV and iPad taken from home near Donadea

Between January 11 and January 13, a home was broken into in the Baltracey area of Donadea.

A TV and an iPad were taken.

Elsewhere, in the Sallins Bridge area of Sallins on January 13, a home was broken into via its utility room door but nothing was taken.

Also on January 13, property items were taken from a building site at Ardscull near Athy.

A vehicle was acting suspiciously in the area before the incident.