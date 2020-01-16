Council extends opening hours to enable people to register to vote in general election

For people intending to vote in the general election on Saturday February 8, Kildare Co Council has advised of closing dates and of extended opening hours.

The closing date for the receipt of applications for the Supplement to the Register of Electors is Wednesday, 22nd January 2020.

The closing date for the Supplement to the Postal Voters and Special Voters Lists is tomorrow [Thursday].

The Council said these timelines are statutory and are not set by the local authority.



Given the short statutory timelines in this matter, Kildare County Council Register of Electors Section is operating extended opening hours as follows, to facilitate the verification and/or receipt of forms only:

At our offices in during the hours below:

Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas:

9am – 7pm on - Thursday and Friday - January 16th and 17th

11am – 4pm on Saturday January 18th

9am – 7pm - Monday – Wednesday January 20th – 22nd.

Athy Municipal District Building, Rathstewart, Monasterevin Road:

9am – 7pm on - Thursday and Friday - January 16th and 17th

9am – 7pm - Monday – Wednesday January 20th – 22nd

In addition, you can submit registration forms at Leixlip Library, Captains Hill, Leixlip, Co. Kildare as follows:

10am - 8pm on Thursday January 16th

10am - 5pm on Friday January 17th

10am – 5pm on Saturday January 18th

10am - 5pm on Monday January 20th

10am - 8pm on Tuesday January 21st

10am – 5pm on Wednesday January 22nd.