Council to make decision on proposed medical centre in Clane

Kildare Co Council is due to make a decision this week on a proposed new medical centre in Clane.

Desmond V Marron & Co Ltd wants to demolish an existing two-storey commercial building at Marron's Court on the Main Street of the town.

The firm has applied to construct a new two-storey commercial building which it says will comprise a medical centre.

The plans submitted to the local authority include car parking, bicycle parking and bin storage.

Planners have been considering the application since it was lodged on November 11 and a decision is scheduled to be made this week.