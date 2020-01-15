Illegal dumping at side of busy Kildare to Monasterevin road

Illegal dumping occurred on the side of the busy R445 road which runs between Monasterevin and Kildare.

A reader sent the image to us via our Facebook page.

The site is located at the entrance to a field has been used to dump rubbish in the past.

Material thrown at the scene on this occasion included general household refuse as well as a vehicle tyre.

Illegal dumping carries fines of up to €3,000 if convicted in the district court.