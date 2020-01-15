Illegal dumping at side of busy Kildare to Monasterevin road
The scene of the dumping
Illegal dumping occurred on the side of the busy R445 road which runs between Monasterevin and Kildare.
A reader sent the image to us via our Facebook page.
The site is located at the entrance to a field has been used to dump rubbish in the past.
Material thrown at the scene on this occasion included general household refuse as well as a vehicle tyre.
Illegal dumping carries fines of up to €3,000 if convicted in the district court.
