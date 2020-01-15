Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 15
The late Thomas (Tommy) Dowling
The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Dowling
Old Coneyboro, Athy, Kildare
Thomas (Tommy) Dowling, Old Coneyboro, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his daughters Angela and Tina, son Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on