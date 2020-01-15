Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 15

The late Thomas (Tommy) Dowling

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Dowling
Old Coneyboro, Athy, Kildare

Thomas (Tommy) Dowling, Old Coneyboro, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his daughters Angela and Tina, son Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.