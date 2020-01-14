M7 was closed after car ended up on its roof on Sunday afternoon

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

M7 was closed after car ended up on its roof on Sunday afternoon

The scene of the collision

This was the scene on the M7 eastbound on the Kildare/Laois border when the motorway was shut following a collision on Sunday afternoon.

Photos sent by a reader show a car on its roof after it lost control and overturned. 

The incident happened at around 3pm near Junction 15 (Ballybrittas and Emo).

Gardaí ordered a complete shutdown of the eastbound carriageway and motorists were diverted. 

One lane was later re-opened and traffic was extremely heavy for a time. 

The motorway was fully re-opened at around 5pm. 