Family requests that 'colourful clothes' be worn at funeral service for Kildare dad

The family of a man who died at the weekend have said they would prefer mourners to wear 'colourful clothes' at their loved one's funeral.

Tragic David Kennedy of Fettercairn, Dublin 24 and Kildare passed away on Saturday at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

David was the beloved son of parents Rose and Michael.

David will be sadly missed by his wife, children, brothers Michael and Stephen; sisters Susan, Angela and Martina as well as nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

The death notice says: "Family have requested, that black clothes are optional, but they would prefer colourful clothes."

David's remains will be reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Dolphin’s Barn today from 1.00pm until 5.30pm.

A celebration of David’s life will take place on Wednesday 15th, at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation.