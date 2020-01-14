Death Notices for Kildare for today: Tuesday, January 14

The death has occurred of Joan Marie BRADLEY (née Ryan)

Templeogue, Dublin / Castledermot, Kildare

BRADLEY (née Ryan), Joan Marie, January 5th 2020, Templeogue, D6W, formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare. (Peacefully) in her 91st year in the tender care of the staff of Belmont Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Francis, much loved mother of David, Gemma and Rose-Marie, sadly missed by her sons-in-law Gerard and David, brothers-in-law Christopher, Thomas and Cyril, sisters-in-law Maria, Teresa, Yvonne and Patricia, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal took place last Friday morning (10th January) to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with funeral thereafter to Bohernabreena Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village Ph: 01 4907601.

The death has occurred of Catherine Friary

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare

Partner of the late Jimmy Kearney.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Thomas, sister Mary, her friend

Catherine, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Catherine rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main St, Newbridge from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am, to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Marie Keating Foundation. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Mae (Mary) HOLOHAN (née Jones)

Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois

Formerly of Grattan Street, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. Surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff of Ashley Lodge private nursing home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of Mary (Conway), Evelyn (O'Sullivan), Noel, Geraldine (Burke), Patrick and Ken (Kenneth). Deeply missed and remembered by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

"May She Rest In Peace"