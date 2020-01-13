STORM BRENDAN: Power cuts in Kildare and trampoline on M7

Storm Brendan is currently tracking across Co Kildare and has knocked out power to around 2,500 homes and businesses already.

A tree has fallen onto a lorry near the Hill of Allen.

Road users said a tree is also down near Rathsallagh House.

Forecasters said winds are due to reach mean speeds of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h or higher in exposed areas.

Met Eireann said there is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

A trampoline blown from a back garden ended up on the M7 near Castletroy in Limerick - but has since been removed.

The ESB warned people to stay stay clear of fallen electricity lines and to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

Gale force winds associated with Storm Brendan have caused damage to the electricity network affecting more than 48,000 homes, farms and businesses nationwide.

The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds. With the storm still crossing the country, more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected.



The counties most impacted include Galway, Limerick, Kerry, Cork and Donegal.

ESB Networks crews have been dispatched in the most affected areas when safe to do so, assessing the damage so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:



• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.