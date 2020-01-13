RTE documentary goes on patrol with Naas gardaí at night

A Naas garda features in a RTE documentary about workers who keep the country safe.

One Day: Keeping Ireland Safe will be screened on RTE ONE tonight.

The hour-long programme took almost six months of researching, filming and editing.

The documentary shows Garda Elaine Byrne of Naas Garda Station on patrol through the streets of Naas town after midnight.

She and her colleague are shown in a patrol car with siren and blue flashing lights activated as they respond to a possible burglary in the area.

There are two males suspects involved in the incident and a description of them is given over the radio.

Garda Byrne said back-up will be requested if it is required.

The documentary will be screened at 9.35 pm tonight.

The series concludes on Monday 20th January with One Day: How Ireland Unwinds.