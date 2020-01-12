Cllr calls on Kildare County Council to provide public car park for expanding town

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer has submitted a motion for the next Kildare Newbridge MD area meeting regarding the lack of car park spaces in Kilcullen town.

Cllr O'Dwyer requests that Kildare County Council provide a public car park for the town.

“Kilcullen is a thriving town with a variety of business offering many services from one end of the town to the other and currently the only public car park is at the Market Square, as the remaining local car parks in Kilcullen are privately owned.

“Given that the council have plans to reduce the on-street parking in Kilcullen, I feel strongly that KCC has a responsibility to invest and provide a public car park that meets the ever expanding needs of the town, the business community and its residents.

Cllr O Dwyer cited section 6.6.7 of the Local Area Plan for Kilcullen when contacted by the Leinster Leader where the council clearly detail their policy in relation to parking.



“It is an objective of the council: 'PKO 1: To provide accessible car parking spaces, designed in accordance with best practice, at appropriate locations throughout the town, as necessary'.

“People travel from the wider hinterland to carry out their business, shopping or socialising in Kilcullen; to support and meet this demand, there is a need for a public car park in Kilcullen. It is time for the council to invest in proper infrastructure in Kilcullen to improve both the quality of life for residents and visitors alike” she concluded.