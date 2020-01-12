Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teenager Chloe Clarke

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Chloe Clarke, 15 years, who was last seen in the Blanchardstown area on January 8, 2020.

She is described as having brown hair and of slim build. When last seen Chloe was wearing a red jacket. Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin 8 area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.