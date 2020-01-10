Youth stole €595 worth of mobile phone cases, Naas Court hears

The case of a young man who stole €595 worth of phone cases from a mobile phone shop in Naas was adjourned until January 23 next.

The juvenile, who cannot be named for legal reasons as he is under 18, stole eight mobile phone cases from the Three Store in Naas on July 1, 2019. The court heard that he went into the shop on main street and went to the right of the counter and stole the eight cases.

The cases were not tagged and he was able to walk out the door without an alarm going off. The cases were not recovered and the value of the items stolen came to €595. A probation report was handed into court.