Government funding not approved for innovation hub in Athy

Government funding has not been approved for an innovation hub at the former model school in Athy, which has been described as a disappointing for the town.

Local Cllr Mark Wall has said while it is disappointing the council are still totally committed to the project.

"This is extremely disappointing as the Minister had visited the town and viewed the old school and had spoken of the quality of the application on that day and subsequently in the Dail," Cllr Wall said.



"I have spoken to Council officials including the CEO and I’m pleased that the Council are proceeding with the part 8 for the project( Planning permission) and are totally committed to completing the School.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Athy, we need the ability to create employment in the town and this application would certainly provide opportunities. Food and drink innovation is one of the fastest growing employment sectors in Ireland and coupled with an innovation hub the Model school’s potential was already attracting admiring eyes from other

parts of the country. The fight must go on to find the necessary funding to complement the generous donation from Coca-Cola to get this project up and running."





Kildare County Council state in their recent reply to the news that, “The Old Model School will be a Food , Drinks and Innovation Hub in the course of time”.