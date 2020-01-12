Kildare Intel employees support St Vincent de Paul

For the past number of years Intel employees in Leixlip have spent the month of December supporting a variety of fundraising activities and collections in support of their local St Vincent de Paul organisations.

One of the key activities supported by employees was the donation of over 450 specially assembled gift boxes as part of a shoebox appeal for St Vincent de Paul. The shoeboxes were assembled for children of a variety of ages and typically contain practical items, such as toiletries, along with toys, books and treats etc. for the recipients. Intel also donated a number of Christmas hampers to the organisations.

In addition to these donations, this year, to coincide with the 30th anniversary celebration of Intel in Ireland, a donation of €15,000 was made to the organisation. This donation was split between 3 local branches of the SVP — Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth — with representatives of each of the charities visiting Intel recently to receive the donations.

“The work of St. Vincent de Paul is so important in our communities and I am delighted and proud that our employees have been able to support the local societies again this year,” said Lisa Harlow of Intel.

“I hope that our contribution will help make a difference to the wonderful work that you do”.