Kildare cycling: After 250 columns about two wheels, it boils down to this

A few weeks before Christmas, four of us headed off along the greenway along the Royal Canal.

Four lads, mid 40s to early 50s, watching their guts, thinning hair, cholesterol levels and dealing with the usual stresses of life that arrive at that age.

One man’s father had died recently, and another is getting divorced. The dark bits of life, you know, catch up with us all eventually in little parcels.

It was a cold morning, with spitting rain, and a wind that couldn’t make up its mind. The day saw three punctures (hedges had recently been cut along the greenway and, as ever, thorns outstay their welcome).

But none of that matters.

What matters is the miles covered, the calories burned, the metabolisms raised, the chats and the craic had. In Fureys of Moyvalley, we had coffee, scones and hot port. Sitting around a roaring fire, just chewing the fat.

It wasn’t anything profound, or meaningful. Much of it was, frankly, nonsense.

The only bit of it that I can remember is that we discussed how we all like open fires, and how much and all as insulation and modern houses are great, they aren’t conducive to open fires.

That’s it.

I knew that this would be my last cycling column, and I had been reflecting on all the issues that have been covered over the years in that column.

I have touched on everything from how to fit your cleats on properly, to why Cervelos are so great, why ladies should get lady-specific saddles and much in between.

But throughout it all, the big takeaway from cycling is that it is good for all of us, physically on a personal level, but also how it’s better as a mode of commuting, how it’s better for our economy, better for the environment and better for our communities.

All of it is true, and all of it is important.

But at the very moment I was drinking my coffee back on December 7 in Furey’s with the cold wind whipping around our bikes parked outside, I was thinking to myself that when it all boils down, this, this bit here, is what I love about cycling.

The great Kildare writer John MacKenna says, admittedly in a different context, that “the strange thing is, very often when you get to the heart of something momentous, the truth is banal”.

And he’s right.

The banal truth of my love of cycling is that middle aged men in lycra are my tribe. It’s not about the bike, as Lance Armstrong’s ghost writer once said, again in a different context.

It’s about all sorts of things, like taking control of your life to make yourself healthier and less stressed.

I got lucky when I was first encouraged to give cycling a go. The great Liam Horan, a former newspaper editor, suggested it and brought me out on my first spin around the highways and byways of Athlone.

We did 22kms and I thought I’d need medical attention afterwards. Three weeks later I had done my first 50kms and a month after that I had my first 100kms in the bag. It was serious then. I was a lifer.

It has stabilised my physical and mental health in ways I cannot describe, it has given me numerous great weekends away and it has given me my best friends.

It has also put a significant hole in my bank balance — but then if you think being healthy and fit is expensive, you should see how expensive being sick is.

Since mid 2015, when my then editor Ronan Early, another lifer, suggested I write a cycling column, I thought it would be a short-lived jolly.

That I’ve managed to get four and a half years out of it (250 columns) suggests otherwise.

We caught cycling at the right time, when a pastime that was hugely popular among lycra clad weekend warriors was becoming much bigger.

As regular readers will know, this column has explored the role cycling and proper cycling facilities can have in making our lives much better, and also explored the bad-tempered misunderstandings that see a sizeable number of people opposed to it.

Their approach is absurd and surprising, but there you go.

I dunno if I achieved much beyond educating and entertaining myself in the process, but I have occasionally come across a number of regular readers who encouraged me to keep plugging away at it.

It was as surprising as it was gratifying to encounter them.

Anyway, as I said, this is my final cycling column.

After 14 years in the Leinster Leader, and 23 years in journalism, I’m moving onto a new chapter, taking with me many many fond memories, and all the other things you can’t leave behind after that many years.

I want to thank the aforementioned Ronan Early for encouraging the start of this column and his successor Laura Coates who kept it going, and obviously, perhaps most importantly, all of you who read it.

Whatever you do, never, ever stop pedalling.