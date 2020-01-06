Collision causing delays and back up on M7

It’s very slow heading out from the Long Mile Rd and Naas Rd through to J2 Kingswood the N7 outbound, after an earlier collision near Newlands Cross, reports AA Roadwatch.

It’s also very busy exiting the M50 both ways at J9 Red Cow and J10 Ballymount as a result.

Delays at J10 continue onto Bóthar Katharine Tynan towards the Belgard Rd.

Nearby, the Greenhills Rd is quite busy outbound from before the M50 flyover through to Tallaght Village, while the N81 route is busiest from the Spawell R/A to the Old Bawn turn-off.

Traffic is slow heading into Celbridge from the M4 with delays continuing into the town on the Maynooth Rd (R405).

It’s busy heading into Newbridge on the Naas Rd (R455).