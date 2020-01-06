Kildare County Council makes presentations to three great community groups

Three projects which reached the final of the National Pride of Place Awards were recognised by Kildare County Council on December 16.

Rathcoffey Zero Waste project, Ardrew Meadows estate in Athy and the County Kildare Activator Programme received presentations from Mayor of Kildare, Suzanne Doyle, and praise from councillors.

The Council nominated the three projects for the IPB Pride of Place Awards 2019 in association with Co-operation Ireland.

Nominated in the category of ‘Housing Estates” were Ardrew Meadows, Athy. County Kildare Activator Programme was nominated in the “Community Wellbeing Initiative” category and the Zero Waste Community Garden, Rathcoffey was the nominated project under “Creative Place Initiative”.

All groups had an opportunity to showcase their projects when judging took place on Monday and Tuesday, July 15 and 16, this year.

This was the seventeenth year of the IPB Pride of Place Awards.

The purpose of the competition is to acknowledge the work being done every day by communities all over the island of Ireland and it continues to grow in popularity and prestige.

The winners of the competition were announced at a Gala Awards Ceremony at the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny on Saturday, November 30.

Mayor Doyle said she was very pleased to be making the presentations as the National Pride of Place event was “really heavily contested” and the presence of the groups was “amazing and fantastic.”

Speaking of Ardrew’s success, Cllr Mark Wall, joined in with other councillors in giving a huge welcome to the group.

Ardrew was the winner of the best housing estate.

Cllr Wall said of the Ardrew area: “You know you are in a place which is a community. No matter where you come from you are welcome in Ardrew,” he said. “They are a credit not only to themselves but to the entire county.”

Rathcoffey’s Zero Waste community project is going “extremely well,” according to spokesperson, Pat Pender.

The project, which involves farming on public ground at Rathcoffey’s Mooretown Drive, has been attracting a lot of attention in 2019.

Pat, who proposed the project to residents, said that the project is now selling vegetable produce at the market held in Farrington’s yard every third Saturday.

He also said the group has been involved in training scheme to help others to similar projects.

In March, it won a Energia Get Ireland Growing award and it judged a runner up in the Creative Place section in the National Pride of Place competition on July 16

Since September they have been selling their produce at a cottage market, open to organic growers, in Farrington’s Yard.

Cllr Brendan Weld said that he sat with the group many a night in Rathcoffey GAA. “It is a project of outstanding quality. It brought the community together.”

Pointing to the cottage market, “which is taking off,” the project has created he said: “You are an outstanding success. Well done.”

Mayor Doyle said it was “really well driven.”

The County Kildare Activator Programme encourages people go get involved in sport and other activity.

Major Doyle praised the tremendous work of the Council’s Community Services department with the County Kildare Activator Programme. It was nominated in the “Community Wellbeing Initiative” section.

Mayor Doyle said there was a lot of preliminary work and the section had “gone above and beyond” to oversee the project. A lot of preliminary work went into it, she said.