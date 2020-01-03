Green light for nightclub to be turned into restaurant and student accommodation

Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission for a popular nightclub to be turned into a restaurant and student accommodation.

The Duke & Coachman premises on the Main Street in Maynooth has been given the green light for the demolition of an existing nightclub, Mischief.

The owners want to convert the ground floor and basement into a restaurant.

The first floor area will be converted into student recreational accommodation.

A new glazed opening will be built at ground floor level.

A new four-storey building will comprise 91 student accommodation units featuring 100 bed spaces.

There will common rooms, storage areas, study rooms, service areas, accessible toilets, reception room and a lobby.

There will be vehicle access off Main Street and pedestrian access from the existing laneway. There will be an accessible screened roof garden at third floor level.

Also in the designs is a bicycle shelter with 64 spaces and 10 surface bicycle spaces.

There will also be landscaped courtyards.

The planning application was originally lodged with the Council in May last.