Plan for 19 apartments in Clane refused planning permission by Council

Planners have blocked proposals for 19 apartments in Clane.

North City Builders Ltd had planned to develop the proposed properties on a 0.44 ha site known as Cois Abhainn at Liffey Lodge.

The proposed development consisted of the demolition of existing onsite buildings, including a vacant disused farmhouse and outbuilding.

The proposed residential scheme comprised of 16 two-bedroom units and three 3-bedroom units in three residential blocks ranging in height.

Also planned were 19 new car parking spaces and 50 cycle parking spaces.

North City Builders Ltd has been in operation for over 30 years and is based in Maynooth.

The applicants have the option to appeal the planning refusal to An Bord Pleanála or resubmit the application with modifications.