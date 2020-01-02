Iconic RTE presenter Marian Finucane has died

The death of RTE's iconic presenter Marian Finucane has been announced.

The broadcaster said that she had died suddenly in her home near Punchestown earlier today, January 2. She was 69.

Born in Dublin she became an architect initially before moving into RTE, initially as a continuity announcer.

In 1979 she presented a radio programme called 'Women Today' and in 1985, she became the first presenter of 'Liveline', which she continued to present until 1999.

She later moved to her two weekend slots on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 11am to 1pm.

'The Marian Finucane Show' received a PPI Radio Award for outstanding achievement in broadcasting in 2008.

President Michael D Higgins remarked that "With her death, Ireland has lost a deeply respected, trusted and much loved broadcaster."

No funeral details have been announced yet.