PROPERTY: 3-bed townhouse on the market for €75k
The property for sale
This two-storey townhouse is on the market for €75,000.
The three-bedroom property in Rathdowney, Co Laois is around 10 minute's drive from the M8 motorway.
The home on Moore Street close to the town centre has a rear garden and rear entrance with ample parking.
The main bathroom includes a small dressing room.
Features include oil fired central heating and a garden shed and outside toilet.
See more information and 12 photographs here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on