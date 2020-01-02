PROPERTY: 3-bed townhouse on the market for €75k

The property for sale

This two-storey townhouse is on the market for €75,000.

The three-bedroom property in Rathdowney, Co Laois is around 10 minute's drive from the M8 motorway.

The home on Moore Street close to the town centre has a rear garden and rear entrance with ample parking.

The main bathroom includes a small dressing room. 

Features include oil fired central heating and a garden shed and outside toilet.

