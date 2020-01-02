Tributes paid after tragic passing of Newbridge man

Tributes have been paid to a popular and well-known Newbridge man who passed away on New Year's Day.

Alan Kavanagh, who lived in Limerick but was a native of Highfield Estate in Newbridge, is sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (nee Murray), sons Scott and Jamie and daughter Amy.

Alan was diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2017 and fought a very brave battle with his illness.

He also leaves behind his mother Ann, brothers Gerry, Des and Brian, sisters Margaret, Frances, Gillian and Ann Marie, mother in law Winifred as well as a large extended family.

He will also be fondly remembered by neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

Moorefield GAA Club said:

"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Alan Kavanagh.

Alan was a lifetime Moorefield member, a staunch supporter, a former player, a former selector, a former committee member and a great friend.

"He travelled the length & breadth of the county and country to support Moorefield teams at all levels and always supported the club with great pride.

"He was a Mighty Moorefield man, a true gentleman and he will be sadly missed in Moorefield GAA.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Eileen, Scott, Amy, Jamie, the Kavanagh family, the Murray family and his friends during this difficult time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Friend Paul Dempsey said on Facebook: "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Alan. A true Moorefield man. Someone as special as Alan will never be forgotten.

"He will remain in our hearts forever.

"Thoughts and prayers are with Eileen, Scott, Amy, Jamie, the Kavanagh family, the Murray family and his friends during this difficult time."



McDonnell's Bar in Newbridge said in a statement: "Tragic news today. Our thoughts are with Alan's family and friends."



The Curragh Racecourse held a special fundraising race on October 13 to help contribute to the cost of an operation and treatment in Holland and the event received massive local support.

Funeral arrangements

Alan's remains will be reposing at his mother's residence (W91 K7X8) from 1pm today with rosary at 8pm.



Removal takes place on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock.



Burial takes place afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.