Unbelievable new year for lucky Kildare shopper in Millionaire Raffle organised by National Lottery

Somebody in Co Kildare kicked off the New Year in style by scooping €100,000 in the National Lottery's Millionaire Raffle on New Year's Eve.

Ticket number 374203 was sold in Dunnes Stores, Manor Mills, Maynooth.

A lucky Limerick player became the first new millionaire of 2020 after scooping the whopping €1 million top prize on the Millionaire Raffle.

Three lucky Millionaire Raffle ticket holders in Dublin, Kildare and Kerry also celebrating the first day of 2020 in style having landed three other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the Raffle.

With a total of 6,009 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in the draw the National Lottery urged people to check their raffle numbers to see if they have scooped a windfall.

As well as top tier prizes there were ten prizes of €10,000, 30 prizes of €5,000, 165 prizes of €1,000 and 5,800 prizes of €500.

Millionaire Raffle ticket number 010661 won the top prize of €1 million and was sold in Co. Limerick.

The National Lottery will reveal the retailer which sold the winning ticket in the coming days.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We are calling on all our players, particularly those in Co. Limerick, who picked up a ticket for this New Year’s Eve draw to check their tickets carefully to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire or indeed to see if they have won one of the other 6,008 cash prizes.

"Obviously it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer, who sold this prize worth €1 million, and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in”.

“If you are one of these winners be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery prize claims team and we will arrange for you to come and collect your prize. We look forward to welcoming the first National Lottery millionaire of 2020 into the Winners Room!” the spokesperson continued.

The winning ticket numbers for the three other top tier prizes of €100,000 from Millionaire Raffle prizes are:

Ticket number 308112 - sold in the Gala store in Fenit, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Ticket number 389139 – sold in Centra Hampton Wood, St. Margaret’s, Dublin 11.



Players can check their tickets on the Lottery's website to see if they have won one of the 6,005 other cash prize