Operation Transformation event coming to Naas

RTE's Operation Transformation show will be hosting fitness events in Co Kildare and around the country in coming weeks.

The brand new series starts on RTE One TV on Wednesday, 8th January at 9.30pm.

Operation Transformation is running Nationwide Walks in conjunction with Sport Ireland and the Local Sports Partnerships.

Last year, the walks took place in over 80 venues across 26 counties.

Over 100,000 people have taken part in all Operation Transformation walking events since their inception.

One of the 2020 Nationwide Walks is taking place in Naas town on Saturday, January 12.

The event will start at Kildare Co Council's Aras Chill Dara HQ at 11am and also finish at this location.

Meanwhile, the Ad Break Challenge for the forthcoming series with fitness expert Karl Henry will focus on the county of Offaly in coming weeks and will be filmed in Emmet Square in Birr on this Saturday at 4.30pm.

Other towns to feature over January and February will be Birr, Clara, Banagher, Moneygall, Kinnity and Tullamore.

Henry said: "We want to see you all out there representing your town, and kick starting the New Year with us!"

Meanwhile, Ballymore Operation Transformation officially commences next Tuesday, January 7 at 8pm in Paddy Murphy's for the first weigh in.

It costs €10 to join with €1 per week thereafter. The six week programme will include activities organised by various teams with community activist Elizabeth Deegan's team usually the one to beat!

An average of 75-80 contestants compete every year and all profits are in aid of the local GAA club.