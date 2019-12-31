Irish Water defends delays in connections to Kildare homes

Irish Water has defended itself against claims that delays in delivering water connections to new homes in County Kildare are stretching to several weeks.

A reader contacted the Leader to say that he is waiting over two months for a connection, despite having paid the full connection fee in advance.





It is understood that in least one case, a homeowner’s plans to move into a new property before Christmas were hampered by having no water connected.

A statement issued to the Leader from Irish Water said: “Irish Water can’t comment on individual customer applications.

“Generally, where an application is successful and connection fees are paid by a developer, Irish Water will engage a contractor to carry out the works, in consultation with the relevant Local Authority.

“Information on Irish Water’s connections process can be found on our website.”

The spokesperson added: “We are committed to working with our customers to deliver water and wastewater services on a national basis.

“Where requested we support all customers with a pre-connection enquiry service to ensure there is early support, engagement and planning.

“We would encourage all customers to take advantage of this free service and to engage with Irish Water at the earliest opportunity.

“Key information on the connections process is also available online where customers can see all the relevant information to connections.”



The process for applying for a water connection usually starts with pre-connection enquiry in order to establish the feasibility of a connection to the Irish Water network.

This is a free service which allows you to find out whether a connection to the public network is possible or not.

This can then be followed by an application for a connection.

The connection application may run in parallel with, or following, the planning process.

According to Irish Water, the current cost of a connection for between one and five domestic properties is €2,272 each.