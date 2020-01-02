Minister asked to tackle shortage of GPs in Monasterevin

Minister for Health Simon Harris has been requested to address delays in seeing GPs in areas of south Kildare.

Fianna Fail TD Fiona O'Loughlin claimed in the Dáil that there is a shortage of GPs in Monasterevin and called on the minister to do more to encourage GPs to set up clinics in rural areas.

Mr Harris told the Dáil on Wednesday, December 18 that the Government is aware of the workforce issues facing general practice, including those affecting rural areas, and has implemented a range of measures in recent years to improve recruitment and retention.

The Wicklow TD said measures include changes to the entry provisions to the General Medical Scheme (GMS) to accommodate more flexible or shared GMS GP contracts.

He also pointed to the retirement provisions for GPs under the GMS scheme, allowing GPs to hold GMS contracts until their 72nd birthday.

He added that there are currently no GMS GP vacancies in Newbridge, Athy, Monasterevin, or Kildare town.