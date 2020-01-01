2019 news review: Celbridge couple win €250,000 house

The winners of the Win North Kildare House Competition, Aoife O’Malley and James Dooley, were handed the keys to their beautiful new four bedroom house in Cluain Dara Estate, Derrinturn in August.

Following the win, the couple worked closely with builders Landport Estates, to finish the house to their specifications — choosing tiles, flooring and finishes.

“The house is finished to a really high standard and the builders thought about everything we could possibly need.

“We would like to thank Eugene, Robert and all the builders involved for helping us with everything, as you can imagine, it was a bit overwhelming,” said Aoife.

The Celbridge based couple were within the first 100 people to buy a ticket when the competition was launched in February last.

Aoife said she had forgotten she’d even bought the ticket when the competition committee informed her of the win.

It took a couple of days to get a hold of the couple, who had been at a weekend festival, to tell them the fantastic news that they had won a house for a €100.

“It really is life changing. We never thought it would happen to us. It’s the best €100 we ever spent. We are really enjoying making the house into our home,” they said.

Aoife added: “The rooms are spacious and the house is really well designed. All the builders will help you out in any way they can.”

James added: “Derrinturn is perfect. The people in the community are very welcoming and friendly.

The Win North Kildare House competition was launched and closed within three months. All 6,000 tickets sold and the three County Kildare based GAA clubs collectively raised €300,000.

The three rival clubs, Carbury GAA, Kilcock GAA and Cappagh GAA came together to run the Win A House competition and raise vital funds for club development.

The stunning four bedroom semi-detached house, was put forward by the Finn family who operate Landport Estates.

The Finn family have lived in the local area for decades and have connections to all three clubs.

Eugene Finn said: “We’re delighted we could put forward the house at Cluain Dara.”