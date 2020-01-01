2019 news review: More offers for Kildare's Nicole Gill after Miss Bikini competition

The performance of a Kildare girl in coming second in the Ireland Miss Bikini competition has led to more photographers and brands taking an interest in working with her.

Twenty-two-year-old Kildare preschool teacher, Nicole Gill, took part in the Irish Miss Bikini in October, a competition which could have lead lead to a big money and travel prize in the United States.

Nicole, from Killina in Carbury, a former student of Scoil Mhuire in Clane and Killina National School, took part in the Irish event at the Red Cow on October 20.

The daughter of Tommy and Triona, Nicole is in the third year of her Maynooth University degree in early childhood care and education, came second in the competition, which had started out with 3,500 entrants. There were mixed emotions for Nicole.

“It went really well. It was my first time to enter something and to come second out of an entry of 3500 I was amazed. Obviously I was a little bit gutted I didn’t win if I’m being honest but there can always be next year. On the night It was quite nerve wrecking doing a walk ,posing and publicly speaking in front of a crowd so if I gained anything from that night it was an experience.”

Nicole said the competition has opened up new doors for her. “I have now more photographers coming my way and brands interested in working with me which is a stepping stone.”

A large number of her family attended the event.

Nicole was also very grateful for the support of the parents in the creche where she works. “I will forever be grateful. On the night I received loads of good luck message and afterwards they were so supportive.” Nicole said that meeting the other girls in the competition was the best part of it. “I am still in touch with some of them.”