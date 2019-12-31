Kildare canoeist Jenny Egan receives top award

Kildare canoeist Jenny Egan was honoured at the annual Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards which were held in Dublin recently.

A member of the Salmon Leap club in Leixlip, Egan won the Sportswoman of the Month Award for Ma.

She had a sparkling start to the 2019 season which saw her claim two World Cup medals in the space of a week.

In her first 5,000m race of the year, at the opening World Cup of the season in Poznan, the 32-year-old missed out on gold by less than a second.

A week later she was back on the World Cup podium again, this time in Duisburg.

She crossed the line just behind Australian pair Alyce Burnett and Alyssa Bull.

She finished the season at Number One in the canoe sprint world rankings.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross said 2019 saw Irish sportswomen doing the country proud on the national and international stage.

He added: "I would like to acknowledge Sport Ireland and the Irish Times for staging these awards which recognise the incredible contribution of Irish women in sport.

"I would like to congratulate all of today’s winners and also pay tribute to their families and all of the coaches and support teams who have helped them to reach the highest levels of sport.”